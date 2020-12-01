Report: Facebook, Google Face Additional Antitrust Lawsuits

Tech giants Facebook and Google are reportedly facing further legal issues as federal and state antitrust authorities prepare to file new lawsuits against the companies in the coming weeks.

The Wall Street Journal reports that tech giants Google and Facebook are likely to have long legal battles ahead as federal and state antitrust authorities prepare to file new lawsuits against the firms in the coming weeks, according to individuals familiar with the situation.

Authorities are reportedly preparing as many as four more cases targeting Google or Facebook by the end of January 2021, these lawsuits would come shortly after the Justice Department’s antitrust lawsuit filed against Google last month. The lawsuits reportedly focus on whether the tech giant abused their power in the internet economy, focusing on Google’s position in the search and advertising industry and Facebook’s dominance in the social media market.

Both companies have denied using their power in an anti-competitive manner, saying that they operate in extremely competitive markets and that their services benefit consumers.

Facebook has faced criticism from both Republicans and Democrats in Congress, as well as President Trump and Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden. Democrats allege that the social media giant has been too free in the speech it allows on its platform, while many Republicans point out the social media site has often suppressed conservative voices. Facebook claims that it aims to support free speech while limiting “hate speech” and harmful content.

