James Comey to Teach at Columbia Law School

Former FBI Director James Comey will teach at Columbia University during the spring semester. In addition to his teaching duties, Comey will step into a “senior research scholar” position at the law school. Comey will instruct the lawyers of tomorrow in a class titled “Lawyers and Leaders.”

According to a report by the Hill, former FBI Director James Comey will teach a course at Columbia Law School in the spring semester. Comey's course, which will be called "Lawyers and Leaders," will inform students about his experience as both a federal prosecutor and the director of the FBI.

James Comey served as the director of the FBI from 2013 until 2017 when he was removed from the bureau by President Trump. Since leaving his position with the FBI, Comey has frequently criticized the president. Trump labeled Comey a “dirty cop” that was “caught” setting up Gen. Michael Flynn.

Comey’s hire is part of a broader effort by the law school to bring in leaders from government agencies, corporations, and law firms. The “Mark Initiative” will also bring former Facebook General Counsel Colin Stretch back to the Columbia Law School faculty in the spring. Comey has said that President Trump placed “the truth under attack.”

“Comey’s experience represents a broadening of the Mark Initiative’s focus to include leadership of major public institutions, complementing existing offerings relating to corporations and law firms,” the school wrote in a press release.

The Mark Initiative has previously brought other high-profile attorneys into teaching positions at Columbia Law School. Bruce Sewell, the former general counsel for Apple is one of the high-profile attorneys that has participated in the program.

