Texas AG Ken Paxton: State Antitrust Lawsuits Against Google Coming in ‘Weeks’

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton recently stated that tech giant Google could face additional antitrust lawsuits from multiple states “in the upcoming weeks and months.”

Yahoo Finance reports that Google could be facing additional lawsuits from multiple states “in the upcoming weeks and months,” according to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Multiple states are reportedly examining antitrust concerns related to the company’s search monopoly. A 48-state probe of the company was launched in 2019.

During a panel discussion this week Paxton commented on the Google investigation as federal and state law enforcers in the U.S. grow increasingly interested in Google’s antitrust-related actions. Paxton joined the Justice Department and 10 other Republican state attorneys general in a major antitrust complaint filed against Google in October.

Paxton’s office is also reportedly probing Google’s dominance in the advertising market which may also result in litigation. Google is not the only tech giant facing antitrust scrutiny, 40 states led by New York is set to file an antitrust lawsuit against the social media platform Facebook.

Breitbart News recently reported that a group of 40 states led by New York have been investigating Facebook for possible antitrust violations and plans to file a lawsuit against the company, according to four sources.

Breitbart News reported earlier this week that authorities were preparing as many as four more cases targeting Google or Facebook by the end of January 2021. The lawsuits reportedly focus on whether the tech giant abused their power in the internet economy, focusing on Google’s position in the search and advertising industry and Facebook’s dominance in the social media market.

Both companies have denied using their power in an anti-competitive manner, saying that they operate in extremely competitive markets and that their services benefit consumers. Despite ongoing antitrust investigations and lawsuits, Facebook and Google are both on a spending spree to buy rivals and tech startups.

