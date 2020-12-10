Education Department Creates ‘Free Speech Hotline’ for Censored College Students

The U.S. Department of Education recently launched a “free speech hotline” for students that are being deprived of their First Amendment rights at public universities and colleges around the nation. Students are also encouraged to email a dedicated email set up by the department to report censorship by administrators, professors, and students on campus.

According to a report by The College Fix, the Department of Education has introduced a “free speech hotline” for students fighting censorship on campus.

“We’re announcing today the creation of the free speech hotline so any abridgement of free speech on a college campus can and should be reported to this new hotline,” an official from the Department of Education said in a statement.

Department of Education’s Chief Investigative Counsel Paul Moore said that the department has launched seven investigations this year into universities and colleges that have failed to uphold free speech protections.

“During the last few months, we’ve begun seven investigations into university free speech policies pursuant to Title 20 in the United States code section 1094. There were many more situations which could have been investigated, but these were the most egregious,” Moore said.

Moore claims that the ongoing investigations will determine if the universities in question are cultivating an atmosphere that allows for free and open expression.

“In essence, the department opened investigations to determine if universities were committed to permitting free and open expression as specifically guaranteed by those same universities according to their internal policies and binding promises to their prospective students, as well as to their university faculty and staff. Shockingly, the race of the person exercising free speech suddenly seems quite relevant in several universities,” Moore explained.

