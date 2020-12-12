More Silicon Valley Insiders Added to Biden Transition Team

After an election year in which the tech giants repeatedly interfered in the election against President Donald Trump, Joe Biden is now rewarding Silicon Valley by appointing insiders to a range of roles in his transition team.

Shortly after election night, the Financial Times reported that former Google CEO Eric Schmidt is being considered to lead a key tech task force inside the White House.

As Politico recently reported, four more Google and Facebook employees have been added to Biden’s transition team.

They are : Zaid Zaid, a Facebook public policy official, Chris Upperman, a Facebook manager, Rachel Lieber, a Facebook director and associate general counsel, and Deon Scott, a Google program manager who also worked in the Obama administration’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Biden transition is quietly putting Google and Facebook employees into its transition landing teams. pic.twitter.com/UI2QZKTcz6 — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) December 11, 2020

This is just the latest news of the Biden team’s efforts to court current and former Silicon Valley employees.

As Breitbart News previously reported, plenty other alumni of big tech, including former executives at companies like Amazon and Airbnb, are also expected to join the Biden transition team:

A recent report outlines the number of Big Tech executives that are expected to join Joe Biden’s transition team in the coming weeks. The team includes insiders from the entire range of Silicon Valley Masters of the Universe. A report published by Protocol has revealed that a huge number of Big Tech executives are expected to join Joe Biden’s presidential transition team, with Protocol stating there’s “definitive Silicon Valley representation and thought leaders on tech issues involved in shaping the future of the federal government. ” Notable tech execs joining the transition team include:

Tom Sullivan, Amazon’s director of international tax planning (State Department)

Brandon Belford, Lyft’s senior director to the chief of staff (Office of Management and Budget)

Divya Kumaraiah, Airbnb’s strategy and program lead for cities (Office of Management and Budget)

Will Fields, Sidewalk Labs’ senior development associate (Treasury Department)

Nicole Wong, former Google and Twitter, former Obama Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Office of Science and Technology Policy)

Martha Gimbel, senior manager of economic research at Schmidt Futures (Council of Economic Advisers)

Linda Etim, senior adviser at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (team lead for International Development)

This comes after Silicon Valley companies intervened in the election on behalf of Joe Biden. In addition to Twitter and Facebook both burying the New York Post’s reporting on the Biden family’s financial ties to Ukraine and China, Google also suppressed conservative news sources.

Six months before the election, following a major change to its core search algorithm, clicks and impressions to Breitbart News from Google searches for “Joe Biden,” dropped to zero and stayed their through election day. Prior to Google’s update, clicks and impressions from the search term saw a normal pattern of activity.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. His new book, #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election, which contains exclusive interviews with sources inside Google, Facebook, and other tech companies, is currently available for purchase.