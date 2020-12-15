Report: Silicon Valley Executives Donated Tens of Thousands to Joe Biden

Top Silicon Valley executives donated tens of thousands of dollars to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, often maxing out on the strict limits imposed upon personal political donations, according to an analysis by Fox News.

According to the analysis, zero Facebook or Twitter executives donated to the Trump campaign.

Via Fox:

According to FEC records, Facebook vice president of public policy, Erin Egan, donated $2,800 to Biden’s campaign on Oct. 1, in addition to the $2,800 she donated to the campaign during the Democratic primaries. Facebook chief revenue officer David Fischer donated $2,800 to Biden during the primary, and an additional $750 during the general election, according to FEC records. Facebook’s chief financial officer, David Wehner, donated the legal maximum of $2,800 to Biden’s campaign on April 22, FEC records show. Facebook vice presidents Gene Alston, Michael Verdu, Shahriar Rabii and T.S. Khurana also donated the legal maximum of $2,800 to Biden’s campaign during the 2020 cycle, FEC records show. Instagram’s chief operating officer, Marne Levine, also donated the maximum limit of $2,800 to Biden’s campaign.

Donations were not limited to top executives either. Fox’s analysis found dozens of Facebook and Twitter employees at or above the level of manager donated at least $1,000 to the Biden campaign.

Joe Biden appears to be rewarding Silicon Valley for its staunch support. His transition team is already stacked with Silicon Valley insiders, and he is reportedly considering appointing Google’s Eric Schmidt to lead a top White House task force.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. His new book, #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election, which contains exclusive interviews with sources inside Google, Facebook, and other tech companies, is currently available for purchase.