Amazon-Owned Twitch Bans Terms ‘Incel,’ ‘Virgin,’ ‘Simp’

Amazon-owned video livestreaming service Twitch has now banned the use of the terms “incel,” “virgin,” and “simp,” when used as insults across the platform.

The Amazon-owned live streaming service Twitch, which is primarily used by gamers, has announced that it will be banning any term that is derogatory about an individual’s sexual activity from being used during livestreams.

Terms such as “simp,” “incel,” and “virgin,” will no longer be allowed on the platform when used in an insulting manner, according to Twiter COO Sara Clemens. “Simp” refers to men who unreasonably support a woman they are sexually interested in. “Incel” is short for “involuntary celibate,” typically a sexually frustrated young man.

A clip of Clemens discussing the issue can be seen below:

Twitch has clarified that any term that is derogatory about someone's sexual activity would be in violation of the new conduct policy coming next month. Notably: "simp", "incel", and "virgin" when used as an insult or in an emote will be disallowed pic.twitter.com/s7eSe7Kzjy — Streamer News (@StreamerNews) December 16, 2020

A Twitch spokesperson clarified to eSports reporter Rod Breslau that “using these terms on their own wouldn’t lead to an enforcement but we would take action if they were used repeatedly in a harassing manner.”

a Twitch spokesperson has provided a statement on using terms such as simp and incel, stating that "using these terms on their own wouldn’t lead to an enforcement but we would take action if they were used repeatedly in a harassing manner" https://t.co/ty1YRgEvIg pic.twitter.com/yAbdT7xiao — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) December 16, 2020

Many professional streamers expressed their disappointment at the decision, including Nickmercs, one of the most popular streamers on the platform who averages 45,000 viewers per day and recently won the Streamy’s Streamer of the Year award.

Can’t imagine gamin’ with the boys and not roasting the shit out of em. — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) December 16, 2020

One funny situation has seen the professional Call of Duty player FaZe Simp worried that he may be banned from the platform due to his name — although it appears that due to his name not being used as an insult he should be safe.

gonna lose full if i have to change my name now cause of twitch and this stupid ass simp meme — FaZe Simp (@SimpXO) December 16, 2020

I feel so bad for the homie @SimpXO His name is FaZe Simp His name has been FaZe Simp before we started calling losers simps. — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) December 16, 2020

Many on social media were quick to ridicule the new rules:

Seeing @Twitch #twitch make this move shows me how soft this generation really is. People out here getting hit with racial slurs you name it but simp of all things warrants a ban? Okay pic.twitter.com/nEJkD0kAiN — | (@ZekkenNatsume) December 16, 2020

WHOS THE PUSSY AT TWITCH HQ WHO GOT CALLED A SIMP TODAY LMFAOOOOOOOOOO #simp pic.twitter.com/8MNpWzZ9j2 — sosa (@ratlordsak) December 16, 2020

twitch executives after being called a simp a few times #simp pic.twitter.com/1Ewcu56ft3 — pj/pizzle™ (@pizzleuniverze) December 16, 2020

Twitch is currently facing another scandal related to music copyrights. It was recently reported that US Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) proposed a bill that could see content creators face jail time over copyright offenses. The proposal would see potential jail time for anyone caught playing copyrighted music on Twitch streams, YouTube videos or Instagram stories. Music copyright has always been a misdemeanor offense in the U.S. but has never featured the threat of jail time.

Twitch has apologized for its handling of DMCA requests on its platform and promised to develop a legal solution to the issue in the coming year.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com