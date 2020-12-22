Amazon Closes New Jersey Warehouse Days Before Christmas over Coronavirus Spike

E-commerce giant Amazon is closing its New Jersey warehouse until December 26 following an increase of asymptomatic coronavirus cases throughout the facility.

The Hill reports that e-commerce giant Amazon has announced that it will be closing its New Jersey warehouse until December 26 after the company’s in-house coronavirus testing program detected a sharp rise in asymptomatic coronavirus cases. The move comes just before the Christmas holiday.

An Amazon spokesperson stated that workers will be paid for all shifts they miss and that the company does not expect any delivery delays as a result of the temporary closure of its PNE5 facility. An Amazon spokesperson told the Hill:

Through our in-house COVID-19 testing program, we detected an increase in the number of asymptomatic positive cases at our PNE5 facility in northern New Jersey and have proactively closed the site until December 26th out of an abundance of caution.

Amazon has faced criticism from worker advocates and warehouse employees over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic and its facilities health and safety conditions. Amazon has defended its actions which it claims are adequate to protect workers.

Earlier this year, Amazon shut down facilities in Queens, New York, and Kentucky due to coronavirus case outbreaks amongst its workers. Amazon wrote a letter to the Federal government earlier this month asking to prioritize essentials workers at its warehouses, grocery stores, and data center to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com