School Board Member Asked To Resign After Saying ‘Crack the Whip’

A member of a school district board in Washington is under fire after using the phrase “crack the whip.” Hundreds of local residents have signed a petition calling on Paul Wagemann, a member of the school board since 2009, to resign from his post over the comment they call racist.

According to a report by the College Fix, a member of the Clover Park School District board in Lakewood, Washington, may be removed from his school board position over his use of his phrase “crack the whip.”

As part of a discussion about declining graduation rates, Wagemann said that the district needed to “crack the whip.” Some members of the community quickly claimed that Wagemann’s remark was racist.

The calls for Wagemann’s resignation were sparked by Taniesha Lyons, who ran against Wagemann in his most recent reelection. “Well, here’s a bigot in our community,” Lyons wrote in one Facebook post.

An ongoing petition that calls for Wagemann’s resignation has received almost 200 signatures. The petition claims that Wagemann has made multiple “bigoted comments” in his role as a member of the school board.

“On Monday, December 14, 2020, Paul Wagemann commented, ‘crack the whip’ while referring to students not graduating within the 70% no-white school district,” the petition reads. “Monday was not the first time Paul has made bigoted comments while sitting in a power position at the school board meeting; this makes him a racist. However, this was the first time the board president publicly called him out.”

Last week, one member of the community argued online that Wagemann has to be held accountable for his “racist” comments.

“As an educator, it’s disheartening to know district leadership are not being held accountable for racist comments. CPSD deserves better,” a user named Marteena wrote online.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.