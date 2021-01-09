9 Big Tech Platforms that Have Blacklisted President Donald Trump

Nine platforms controlled by the Big Tech Masters of the Universe have blacklisted or restricted President Donald Trump.

Twitter, Google, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, Pinterest, Shopify, Reddit, TikTok, Twitch, and Discord have all either banned or restricted President Trump from their platforms. The severity of action taken against Trump varies by platform.

1. Twitter

On Friday, Twitter permanently banned the account of the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump. Additional bannings include his campaign account and the campaign’s digital director.

2 & 3. Facebook and Instagram

On Thursday, Mark Zuckerberg announced that the Facebook and Instagram platforms would be backlisting President Trump “indefinitely.”

“We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” said Zuckerberg. “Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”

4. Snapchat

Snapchat suspended President Trump’s account indefinitely on Wednesday.

“We can confirm that earlier on Wednesday we locked President Trump’s Snapchat account,” a Snapchat spokesperson told The Hill.

5. Pinterest

While President Trump does not have a Pinterest account, the company has nonetheless been limiting hashtags related to pro-Trump topics, such as #StopTheSteal.

“Pinterest isn’t a place for threats, promotion of violence or hateful content,” said a Pinterest spokesperson to Axios. “Our team is continuing to monitor and removing harmful content, including misinformation and conspiracy theories that may incite violence.”

6. Shopify

E-commerce store provider Shopify has banned two stores affiliated with President Trump — one run by the Trump campaign and another belonging to the Trump organization, TrumpStore.com — on Thursday, claiming they violate the platform’s policies on supporting violence.

“Shopify does not tolerate actions that incite violence,” said Shopify in a statement. “Based on recent events, we have determined that the actions by President Donald J. Trump violate our Acceptable Use Policy, which prohibits promotion or support of organizations, platforms or people that threaten or condone violence to further a cause. As a result, we have terminated stores affiliated with President Trump.”

7. Reddit

The self-proclaimed “front page of the internet,” Reddit, joined the unprecedented wave of censorship by has banning an unofficial Donald Trump forum.

8. TikTok

While the President does not have a TikTok account, the Chinese-owned platform is nonetheless banning videos of Trump’s speeches to his supporters, claiming that the content on the grounds that they violate the company’s misinformation policy.

9. Twitch

Amazon-owned Twitch has also locked President Trump’s account indefinitely.

“In light of yesterday’s shocking attack on the Capitol, we have disabled President Trump’s Twitch channel,” said a Twitch spokesperson in a statement.

