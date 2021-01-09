Reddit Bans Donald Trump Forum

The self-proclaimed “front page of the internet,” Reddit, has banned an unofficial Donald Trump forum following the President’s blacklisting across Facebook, Twitter, and other social media sites.

The popular link-aggregation and discussion website Reddit recently announced that it has banned the r/DonaldTrump subreddit (the site’s name for its user-generated forums) following recent events at the U.S. Capitol. Reddit confirmed to TechCrunch that the subreddit was shut down for “repeated policy violations.”

In a statement, the company said:

Reddit’s site-wide policies prohibit content that promotes hate, or encourages, glorifies, incites, or calls for violence against groups of people or individuals. In accordance with this, we have been proactively reaching out to moderators to remind them of our policies and to offer support or resources as needed. We have also taken action to ban the community r/donaldtrump given repeated policy violations in recent days regarding the violence at the U.S. Capitol.”

r/DonaldTrump was not the most popular of the pro-Trump subreddits that have appeared across the site. r/The_Donald was banned in June of 2020, Breitbart News reported at the time:

Reddit CEO Steve Huffman announced on Monday that the company has banned “The_Donald,” which had at one point over 790,000 subscribers, over allegedly failing to meet “basic expectations” regarding content moderation. Huffman said that the crackdown was part of “closing the gap between our values and our policies to explicitly address hate.” “All communities on Reddit must abide by our content policy in good faith,” Huffman wrote. “We banned r/The_Donald because it has not done so, despite every opportunity.” “To be clear, views across the political spectrum are allowed on Reddit — but all communities must work within our policies and do so in good faith, without exception,” Huffman claimed. Huffman’s decision to permanently ban the The_Donald follows Reddit “quarantining” the community, meaning that posts in the popular pro-Trump forum would not appear on the site’s front page making them less visible for those that do not subscribe to the community.

Reddit’s decision to shut down r/DonaldTrump comes shortly after the president was banned across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Twitch, Snapchat, and Shopify which Breitbart News has reported on extensively here.

The_Donald’s massive influence on pro-Trump culture continues on the site built after Reddit banned them, found at thedonald.win.

