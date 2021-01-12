Glenn Greenwald: Big Tech Knocking Parler Offline Is a ‘Show of Monopolistic Force’

Journalist Glenn Greenwald blasted the Big Tech Masters of the Universe in a series of social media posts, focusing on their roles in the recent ban of social media site Parler. Greenwald linked to an article he has written describing the Parler takedown as a “show of monopolistic force.”

In a recent series of tweets, journalist Glenn Greenwald criticized big tech firms for the recent shutdown of the social media site Parler, calling it a “show of monopolistic force.” Greenwald stated in one tweet: “In the last three months, tech giants have censored political speech and journalism to manipulate U.S. politics — banning reporting on the Bidens, removing the President, destroying a new competitor — while US liberals, with virtual unanimity, have cheered.”

Several of the tweets can be seen below:

Probably the worst discourse tactic liberals are using is to accuse you of being pro-Terrorist or sympathizing with white supremacy if you question or are concerned about any of the powers they're seizing & wielding for their new War on Terror – taken right from Cheney and Rove. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 12, 2021

I still think the most ominous and consequential moment was when FB and Twitter united to ban reporting about the Bidens in the weeks before the election. Twitter mostly expressed regret. FB did not. Liberals & **journalists** overwhelmingly cheered. That showed what was coming. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 12, 2021

What was just done with Parler can't be overstated. They created a system where they can not only ban and silence whoever they want from their monopolistic platforms, but also remove entire platforms, their competitors, from the internet. New weapons don't get used only once. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 12, 2021

Breitbart News recently reported that Parler has been taken offline after its hosting account was suspended by Amazon Web Services, which claimed that the site failed to adequately moderate content on its platform.

In an email to Parler, Amazon stated: “Recently, we’ve seen a steady increase in this violent content on your website, all of which violates our terms. It’s clear that Parler does not have an effective process to comply with the AWS terms of service.”

The email added: “It also seems that Parler is still trying to determine its position on content moderation. You remove some violent content when contacted by us or others, but not always with urgency.”

Parler CEO John Matze said in a recent statement that the site could be offline for up to a week as it searches for a new web hosting provider.

