Project Veritas Video Shows Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Saying Censorship Is Not ‘Going Away Anytime Soon’

Project Veritas has released a video featuring Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey talking about how social media censorship “is not going away any time soon.” Dorsey says in the video that the company should be considering a “Much broader approach” to how it manages conversations on its platform.

“We are focused on one account [President Trump] right now, but this is going to be much bigger than just one account, and it’s going to go on for much longer than just this day, this week, and the next few weeks, and go on beyond the inauguration,” said Dorsey in the video.

“We have to expect that we have to be ready for that,” continued the Twitter CEO. “So, the focus is certainly on this account, and how it ties to real-world violence.”

“But also, we need to think much longer-term around how these dynamics play out over time,” added Dorsey. “I don’t believe this is going away any time soon. And the moves that we’re making today around QAnon for instance, is one such example of a much broader approach that we should be looking at, and going deeper on.”

Watch Below:

BREAKING: @Twitter Insider Secretly Records CEO @jack Detailing Agenda For Further Political Censorship “We are focused on one account [@realDonaldTrump] right now but this is going to be MUCH BIGGER than just one account & it’s going to go on for much longer…"#ExposeTwitter pic.twitter.com/QhyyUTHlM9 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 14, 2021

“So, the team has a lot, and a lot of focus on this particular issue, but we also need to give them the space and the support to focus on the much bigger picture, because it is not going away,” said Dorsey.

“The U.S. is extremely divided,” he added. “Our platform is showing that every single day, and our role is to protect the integrity of that conversation, and do what we can to make sure that no one is being harmed based off that.”

Last week, Twitter permanently banned President Donald Trump from its platform, claiming that his account may incite violence.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.