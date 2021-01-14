Snapchat Permanently Bans President Donald Trump

The popular timed photo-sharing app Snapchat has reportedly permanently banned President Trump’s account on the platform.

Snapchat, the popular messaging app that allows users to send time-limited photos and videos, has announced that it has permanently locked President Trump’s account on the platform. President Trump has now been banned from Snapchat, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, and Shopify.

Although Trump was not an avid user of Snapchat, the app gave the Trump campaign an effective platform to target younger users. A Snap spokesperson told TechCrunch:

Last week we announced an indefinite suspension of President Trump’s Snapchat account, and have been assessing what long term action is in the best interest of our Snapchat community. In the interest of public safety, and based on his attempts to spread misinformation, hate speech, and incite violence, which are clear violations of our guidelines, we have made the decision to permanently terminate his account.

Whether or not this tactic will prove successful for these companies remains to be seen, Twitter stock dropped by as much as 12.3 percent on Monday morning, reaching a low as $45.17 per share. The stock dip comes shortly after the company’s permanent suspension of President Trump last week.

The company stated last week that President Trump was suspended from the platform due to the “risk of further incitement of violence.”

