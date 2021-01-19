Uber Remains Silent After Leftist Showcased in Ad Arrested for Alleged Role in Capitol Riot

Uber has remained silent after John Sullivan, who the company showcased in an advertisement, was arrested and charged in connection to the Capitol Hill riot on January 6.

Uber had showcased Utah-based left-wing activist John Sullivan in a 2016 blog post, entitled, “Meet John: An Aspiring Speed Skater.”

Sullivan was also featured in one of Uber’s video ads, where he can be heard talking about how the ridesharing company gives him flexible work hours so that he can devote more time to carrying out his true passions in life.

“There’s no other time in my life that I would be able to do this again. My dream is to be a world champion,” said Sullivan in the ad. “Uber allows me that flexibility to spend more time on the ice.”

“I am John Sullivan. I’m a world class speed skater, and I drive with Uber,” the activist added.

While Sullivan may be a former speed skater with Olympic dreams, his passions seem to have taken him in a different direction in recent years.

The Utah man appears to have since shifted his focus to social justice activism. In 2020, following the death of George Floyd, Sullivan started the social justice group Insurgence USA.

Earlier this month, Sullivan allegedly embedded himself among “Stop the Steal” protesters, who he encouraged inside and around the Capitol Building, according to an FBI agent’s affidavit.

“There are so many people. Let’s go. This shit is ours! Fuck yeah,” Sullivan can allegedly be heard saying, according to the affidavit. “We accomplished this shit. We did this together. Fuck yeah! We are all a part of this history — let’s burn this shit down.”

Inside the Capitol Building, Sullivan can also be heard saying, “It’s our house motherfuckers,” and “we are getting this shit.”

The left-wing activist was also allegedly heard egging on protesters inside the Capitol Building before the fatal shooting of Ashli Babbitt, which he captured on video and posted to social media.

“Go! Go! Get this shit!” Sullivan can be heard exclaiming as he films others in the crowd trying to break out the glass in entryway door windows. Shortly thereafter, the video shows footage of Babbitt getting shot as she tries to enter through the window opening, the affidavit adds.

Uber did not respond to Breitbart News’ request for comment on whether the company plans to remove, or update the blog post celebrating Sullivan, to note his involvement in the deadly riot on January 6.

Uber also did not respond to Breitbart News’ request for comment on whether the company will withdraw commercial featuring Sullivan, or whether Uber has anything to say on the record about one of its featured drivers participating in the riot.

