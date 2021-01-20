Facebook Still Has ‘No Plans to Lift’ Suspension of Donald Trump

Tech giant Facebook reportedly still has no plans to lift Donald Trump’s suspension from the site, even after he leaves the White House.

NBC News reports that the social media giant Facebook has “no plans to lift” the suspension of Donald Trump from the site. Facebook’s Communications Director Andy Stone said via Twitter that the President’s suspension is to remain in place indefinitely.

There has been no change to the status of the President's Facebook and Instagram accounts. That report is false. The indefinite block we placed on the President's ability to post from those accounts remains in place and there are no plans to lift it. https://t.co/8L2KnuLrCa — Andy Stone (@andymstone) January 16, 2021

Last week, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg also stated that the social media site “had no plans” to lift the ban on President Trump’s accounts.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said last week that Facebook and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg should “bear partial responsibility” for inciting the recent protest at the U.S. Capitol. Sandberg claimed during a recent interview that the events at the Capitol had been organized mostly on sites other than Facebook but did state that its likely that Facebook missed a few groups.

During her monthly virtual town hall, Ocasio-Cortez stated: “I believe that this is directly connected to the complete lack of accountability that monopolies like Facebook have to democracy. Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook bear partial responsibility for Wednesday’s events. Period.”

