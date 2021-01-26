Google Stops Donating to Republicans that Objected to 2020 Elections

Google announced Monday that it has suspended donations to lawmakers that objected to the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

Google spokesperson José Castañeda told the Hill, “Following that review, the NetPAC board has decided that it will not be making any contributions this cycle to any member of Congress who voted against the certification of the election results.”

The search giant’s announcement follows as other giant technology companies said that they would suspend their donations.

Facebook said that it would suspend their contributions to candidates for the first quarter of 2021. Microsoft said it would stop donating to politicians while reviewing whether to suspend contributions to Republicans that objected to the certification of the 2020 elections.

Microsoft said it would announce its final decision by February 15 after discussing the matter with its employees.

Other technology companies such as Amazon, AT&T, and Comcast have threatened to stop donations to Republicans that raised concerns about potential election fraud during the 2020 elections.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), who objected to the certification of Pennsylvania’s electoral votes, said on Tuesday that corporate giants and big tech companies had created a “social credit system” to stifle free speech and push their leftist agenda on the country.

Hawley said:

It will get worse. The tech titans have already booted dozens of conservatives off social media, and if they have their way, half the House Republican conference will be expelled from Congress. The corporate titans seem to believe that the only way to get a democracy to their liking is to eliminate all threats to the Democratic Party’s unified control of government. … And if ever our political organizing were impeded by censorship — say, by the big tech giants — we could build our own platforms.

“But the left and the corporations are challenging all of this now. Your “conservative” social platform isn’t worth much when Amazon can shut it down. Your vote may still be yours, but if your party is denied the means to effectively organize by corporate monopolies, it’s not going to win. Your church, well, you can still attend for now, but go to the wrong church and you may not have a job in a few years,” he added.

