Twitter Blacklists MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell

Twitter has permanently banned Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow and one of former President Donald Trump’s staunchest supporters in the business world.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed to the media that Lindell had been banned for violations of the platform’s “civic integrity policy,” the same excuse to ban President Trump and many of his high-profile supporters, as well as huge numbers of grassroots Trump supporters.

Other national figures banned by Twitter in the past month include General Michael Flynn and his attorney, Sidney Powell. Twitter also banned over 70,000 accounts it says were linked to the QAnon movement.

Lindell is facing a wider campaign of boycotts from the corporate world, with major retailers now refusing to stock his pillows:

Mike Lindell, who appears in TV commercials hugging the company’s foam-filled pillows, said major retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s have dropped his products recently. Both companies confirmed the decision to cease carrying the brand Tuesday, but cited flagging sales rather than Lindell’s actions or his support for Trump. “There has been decreased customer demand for MyPillow,” Kohl’s said in an email.

As American tech companies continue to escalate their censorship of the President and his supporters, other countries are taking steps to protect their domestic politics from Silicon Valley interference.

Poland, in particular, is aiming to regulate Big Tech with the aim of maximizing free expression rather than suppressing it:

Polish lawmaker Sebastian Kaleta said it was “disturbing” that “Christian or patriotic content” was increasingly being branded as “hate speech” by the Big Tech firms which dominate social media, and that the public discourse should not be controlled by “anonymous moderators”. Mr Kaleta explained that while other European countries, such as Emmanuel Macron’s France and Angela Merkel’s Germany, are already regulating Big Tech in a way that allows them to “force social media to delete some content”, Poland is approaching the online public square from the opposite direction, with legislation “to prevent legal content from being censored.”

