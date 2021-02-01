Zuckerberg Explains Facebook Blacklisting Trump: He wanted to ‘Undermine’ the Transition of Power

In recent Facebook insider footage leaked by Project Veritas, company CEO Mark Zuckerberg justifies the blacklisting of former President Donald Trump, claiming that he wanted to “undermine” the transition of power.

OUR INSIDER IS STILL ON THE INSIDE. Other Facebook employees can contact us securely at VeritasTips@protonmail.com#BeBrave pic.twitter.com/Mj5PxwTULP — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) February 1, 2021

Zuckerberg discussed the former President and the Capitol Protests, stating: “It’s so important that our political leaders lead by example, make sure we put the nation first here, and what we’ve seen is that the president [Trump] has been doing the opposite of that…The president [Trump] intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power.”

Zuckerberg added: “His [Trump’s] decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters in the Capitol I think has rightly bothered and disturbed people in the US and around the world.”

Zuckerberg further insinuated that Capitol protesters were treated better than Black Lives Matter protesters: “I know this is just a very difficult moment for a lot of us here, and especially our black colleagues. It was troubling to see how people in this [Capitol] mob were treated compared to the stark contrast we saw during protests earlier this [past] year,” he said.

Zuck: “Biden already issued a number of Exec Orders on areas that we as a company care quite deeply about. Areas like immigration, preserving DACA, ending restrictions on travel from Muslim-majority countries…climate…all important and positive steps.” pic.twitter.com/KNd0BU7biP — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) February 1, 2021

