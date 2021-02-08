Authorities: Hacker Attempted to Poison Florida City’s Water Supply

A hacker recently attempted to poison the water supply of Oldsmar, Florida, law enforcement announced in a Monday press conference.

Pinellas County Bub Gualtieri said the hacker breached the water treatment facility’s computers on Friday and raised the amount of sodium hydroxide — which is used to control the water’s acidity — by an eye-popping 100 times the standard amount, WWSB reports.

Gualtieri stated that the computers were hacked at 8:00 A.M. EST and then later in the afternoon in whcih sodium hydroxide mixture levels were increased from 100 ppm to 11,100 ppm, prompting the plant operator to reduce such chemical.

“The protocols we have in place the monitoring protocols worked that’s the good news,” Oldsmar Mayor Eric Seidel said.

“This is somebody who is trying, at least it appears, to do something bad. It’s a bad actor,” Gualtieri added. “Very fortunately, the operator saw it and immediately reduced it.”

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates.