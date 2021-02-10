YouTube Blacklists LifeSite News

Google-owned YouTube has banned LifeSite News, one of the leading sources of pro-life news and commentary on the web.

Gualberto Garcia Jones, VP of LifeSite News, told Breitbart News that the site had anticipated censorship from Big Tech companies, and has already established a presence on alternative platforms including Gab, Rumble, MeWe, and Telegram, and encouraged readers to follow them there.

“The truth is, we’ve been anticipating this for some time,” said Garcia Jones. “YouTube, along with other Big Tech corporations, are simply not interested in allowing anyone to dissent from their state-approved, liberal ideology.”

“Fortunately, we’ve already taken preemptive measures to ensure the truth will continue to reach the ears of those most in need of it in these dictatorial times.”

In a comment to Breitbart News, a YouTube spokeswoman, said that LifeSite was banned from the platform due to violations of its “COVID-19 misinformation” policy.

“In accordance with our long standing strikes system, we terminated the channel LifeSite News Media for repeatedly violating our COVID-19 misinformation policy, which prohibits content that promotes prevention methods that contradict local health authorities or WHO,” said the spokeswoman.

“Any channel that violates our COVID-19 misinformation policy will receive a strike, which temporarily restricts uploading or live-streaming. Channels that receive three strikes in the same 90-day period will be permanently removed from YouTube.”

Google is becoming increasingly aggressive in its censorship policies. As Breitbart News recently reported, the market-dominating tech giant recently rolled out a new censorship regime for its main search engine, along with a list of new policy violations that could see websites suppressed in search results:

The list, published in full on Google’s support website, includes the following: Discover policy violation: Adult-themed content

News and Discover policy violation: Dangerous content

News and Discover policy violation: Harassing content

News and Discover policy violation: Hateful content

News and Discover policy violation: Manipulated media

News and Discover policy violation: Medical content

Discover policy violation: Misleading content

News and Discover policy violation: Sexually explicit content

News and Discover policy violation: Terrorist content

News policy violation: Transparency

News and Discover policy violation: Violence and gore content

News and Discover policy violation: Vulgar language and profanity Publishers who have been hit with a manual action by Google will be able to appeal the decision by “fixing” whatever issue violated the policy and then submitting their website to Google for a review. Google states that it could take “several days or a week” for the tech giant to reach a final decision.

Garcia Jones said that LifeSite will not be demoralized by Big Tech’s crackdown, and will rise to the occasion.

“Like Christ, we will never tire nor waver in bringing His teachings to a world in need,” said Garcia Jones. “If that means getting banned completely from social media, so be it. We rejoice at being persecuted for His sake.”

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. His new book, #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election, which contains exclusive interviews with sources inside Google, Facebook, and other tech companies, is currently available for purchase.