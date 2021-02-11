Twitter Says Blacklisting of Donald Trump Is Permanent, Even If He Runs for Office Again

Twitter’s blacklisting of Donald Trump is permanent, even if he returns to political office, according to a statement from a top Twitter executive.

“The way our policies work, when you’re removed from the platform, you’re removed from the platform,” said Twitter’s chief financial officer, Ned Segal, in a recent interview on CNBC.

The CFO claimed that the former President was “inciting violence” on the platform, but provided no evidence to support his claim.

“Whether you’re a commentator, you’re a CFO, or you are a former or current public official. Remember, our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence, and if anybody does that, we have to remove them from the service and our policies don’t allow people to come back.”

Twitter’s decision to ban Trump from the platform while he was still President, an act that precipitated similar actions from other tech giants, drew outrage from other world leaders and governments.

As Breitbart News previously reported:

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, is mounting a campaign against Big Tech’s political interference as global backlash against Silicon Valley over the censorship of President Donald Trump intensifies. … The chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, as well as ministers in the governments of France and Australia have also condemned Silicon Valley for censoring President Trump. They join the governments of Poland and Hungary, both of which had made tech censorship a priority even before Trump’s bans. …. Manfred Weber, leader of the largest party bloc in the European Parliament, has also condemned big tech censorship. “We cannot leave it to American Big Tech to decide how we can or cannot discuss online,” said Weber. “We need a stricter regulatory approach.” Big Tech’s unprecedented crackdown has also led to condemnation from both the Russian government and the Russian opposition.

Twitter claims that it banned Trump for inciting violence, but the January 6 tweet initially used as a pretext to suspend the President’s access to his account actually called on his supporters to peacefully disperse, shortly after news broke of unrest on Capitol Hill.

