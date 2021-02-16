Bitcoin Hits Another All-Time High — $50,000

Bitcoin (BTC) sold for over $50,000 in Tuesday morning trading, another all-time high in its latest bull run.

The digital asset reached a high of $50,689.18 before 8 AM EST at Binance, the largest market for BTC with over 5% of its daily volume, according to CoinMarketCap — a price data site owned by Binance.

BTC began this year at a value around $29,000, up from about $7,000 a year before. In December, it broke an all-time high set in its 2017 bull run, finally hitting $20,000 as new institutional investors and high-profile corporations such as PayPal began buying in.

This is a developing story.