Project Veritas: Mark Zuckerberg Expressed Concern About ‘Modifying DNA and RNA’

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg at one time expressed concern about the “long-term side effects” of “basically modifying people’s DNA and RNA” in a video leaked to Project Veritas.

According to Project Veritas, the Facebook CEO made these comments in a video call with employees on the 16th of July, 2020.

"I Share Some Caution on this [Vaccine] Because We Just Don't Know the Long-Term Side Effects of Basically Modifying People's DNA and RNA" I wonder if @Facebook will remove this video of Mark Zuckerberg? #ExposeZuck pic.twitter.com/OxRzlW7JWj — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) February 17, 2021

“I share some caution on this, because we just don’t know the long-term side effects of basically modifying people’s DNA and RNA,” said Zuckerberg in the clip.

In a public video interview several months later with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Zuckerberg says his “understanding is that these vaccines do not modify your DNA or RNA,” which Fauci confirms.

“First of all, DNA is inherent in your own nucleus cell — sticking in anything foreign will ultimately get cleared,” said Fauci.

While Zuckerberg doesn’t specify if he is talking about COVID vaccines in the leaked video, the idea that the vaccines can alter or modify people’s DNA and RNA is one of the public concerns identified by Facebook as “misinformation.”

The most updated version of Facebook’s list of prohibited COVID-19 content includes “Claims that the COVID-19 vaccine changes people’s DNA.”

Commenting on the leak, Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe said that Mark Zuckerberg imposes standards on his users that he does not live up to himself.

“Isn’t it interesting that Zuckerberg can vacillate and evolve his thinking on the subject of vaccines. But as soon as he’s made up his mind, or appears to have made up his mind on a topic, he disallows the almost 3 billion Facebook users to do the same,” said O’Keefe.

“Rules for thee, but not for me.”

