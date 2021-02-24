Rep. Jeff Duncan Confronts CNN’s Soledad O’Brien with ‘Hands Up, Don’t Shoot’ Lie

Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-SC) called out misreporting and misinformation spread by corporate media networks earlier today, amid a push by Democrats to have cable news carriers shut down Fox News, OAN, and Newsmax.

Speaking at a hearing of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Rep. Duncan drew attention to a tweet made by a witness CNN anchor Soledad O’Brien allegedly referencing the “hands up, don’t shoot” lie, before running through a laundry list of misreporting by other CNN personalities

Transcript follows:

The ‘hands up, don’t shoot’ narrative was a fabrication, actually put forward by Dorian Johnson, witness number 101, it was a fabrication that was proven incorrect over and over.

In fact, there’s a Washington Post article dated March 16th 2015 that says hands up, don’t shoot was built on a lie.'”

So, all of the news services; MSNBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News, NPR – all reported the same thing about hands up don’t shoot.

But it was a fabrication.

And I’m not advocating for them to be shut down because of reporting on a fabrication.

In fact, I think that a lot of times, there is a rush to report first, whether it’s a blog, or whether it’s a tweet, or whether it’s a Facebook post, or whether it is an actual news service, cable news network like CNN or MSNBC or even Fox News.

Sometimes the investigation is not done.

Let me just give some examples here.”

CNN’s Anderson Cooper on March 4th said that coronavirus wasn’t nearly as deadly as the flu.

Sanjay Gupta said on March 2nd, to headline news, that “if you’re a healthy person, you don’t need a mask.”

CNN’s Ali Velshi said, talking about the protests last summer, talked about a peaceful protest in front of a burning building.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo said on June 2nd, “please show me where protesters are supposed to be polite and peaceful.”

I guess the point I’m trying to make is, there’s a lot of misreporting, rush to reporting, I wouldn’t call them lies, I would call them quick judgements, on a lot of information that’s out there, that the left is trying to say are lies now.

And they’re trying to say that places like Fox News and other broadcasters ought to be shut down. I disagree with that. Because you can apply that same standard to all of the – and I say all – of the news networks.