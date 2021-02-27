SUNY Geneseo Suspends Education Student for Saying ‘A Man Is A Man, A Woman Is A Woman’

State University of New York (SUNY) Geneseo has suspended an education student from required teaching programs after he expressed his views on biology in a social media post. In one video, the student says that “a man is a man,” and “a woman is a woman.” The university states that the student’s conservative social media posts call into question his ability to “maintain a classroom environment protecting the mental and emotional well-being of all of [his] students.”

Education student Owen Stevens received an email from SUNY Geneseo, informing him that he was suspended from his field teaching programs after his classmates saw his Instagram videos, according to a report by Daily Wire.

“A man is a man, a woman is a woman. A man is not a woman, and a woman is not a man,” said Stevens in one of the videos in question. “A man cannot become a woman, and a woman cannot become a man.”

“If I’m a man, and I think I’m a woman, I’m still a man. If I’m a woman who thinks I’m a man, I’m still a woman,” the student added. “Regardless of what you feel on the inside, is irrelevant to your biological status. It doesn’t change the biology.”

In another Instagram post, the student shared an image, which read, “Abortion is Murder.”

“The worst genocide in human history, Happening underneath your noses, disguised as noble and moral. Abortion is evil, rotten, no good, sour, and I reject it,” read the caption alongside the Instagram post.

“It used to be the last ditch effort ONLY to save a mother’s life, but now it’s the first option, celebrated as a human right. Disgusting. Despicable. Demonic. Fight for life,” added Stevens in his caption.

In a third post, Stevens shared an image that read, “All Lives Matter,” adding in his caption that “God made all of us in his image. So color doesn’t matter at all. It is the same as hair color. No effect.”

“What matters is your character. Your humanity. Your individuality as a person. Who you are, and not what you are,” he added. “Skin color doesn’t matter. The content of your character and your actions and values do.”

The university says that Stevens’ videos “call into question” his ability to “maintain a classroom environment protecting the mental and emotional well-being of all of [his] students.”

The report added that the student will now need to complete a “remediation plan” in order to be unsuspended. The redemption plan includes deleting his Instagram videos, toning down his social media presence, and attending school-sanctioned training.

“After review of all available materials, I find that, based on your continued public stance and social media presence, you do not consistently demonstrate behaviors required by the Conceptual Framework of the School of Education,” wrote the Dean of the School of Education in an email to Stevens.

“You continue to maintain, ‘I do not recognize the gender that they claim to be if they are not biologically that gender,'” the Dean added. “This public position is in conflict with the Dignity for All Students Act requiring teachers to maintain a classroom environment protecting the mental and emotional well-being of all students.”

Stevens told Daily Wire that he refuses to take part in their “re-education” training.

The university also sent out an email to all students and staff condemning Stevens’ social media posts, according to Daily Wire.

“I was made aware of a current student’s Instagram posts pertaining to transgender people,” wrote the university president in an email. “I want to take this opportunity to publicly restate my deep personal commitment to promoting social justice.”

The president went on to imply that the school would like to take action against the student, but is unable to infringe on his First Amendment rights.

“There are clear legal limitations to what a public university can do in response to objectionable speech,” the president added. “As a result, there are few tools at our disposal to reduce the pain that such speech may cause.”

Stevens said he has received threats from fellow students over the entire ordeal.

“I’ve received threats and horrible incidents of students who all feel like they are making the world a better place by becoming the woke thought police,” Stevens added. “Overall, I want justice and the right thing to be done.”

