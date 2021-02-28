Twitter Blacklists Conservative Influencer Rogan ‘DC Draino’ O’Handley

Conservative influencer Rogan O’Handley — known as DC Draino — was permanently banned from Twitter on Friday. A Twitter spokesperson told Breitbart News that O’Handley’s account “was permanently suspended for repeated violations of its civic integrity policy.”

“You may not use Twitter’s services for the purpose of manipulating or interfering in elections. This includes posting or sharing content that may suppress voter turnout or mislead people about when, where, or how to vote,” read an email from Twitter to O’Handley, informing him that his account was permanently suspended for violating the platform’s “rules about election integrity.”

O’Handley told Breitbart News that he has not posted about the 2020 election “in over a month,” adding that the permanent suspension came hours after he was kicked out of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) for allegedly not wearing a mask.

“Today I was banned from Twitter after I posted a viral video of being detained at CPAC for lowering my mask to take pictures with dozens of followers,” wrote O’Handley in an Instagram post on Friday.

In another Instagram post, the conservative influencer also shared a video detailing the incident.

“I’m currently being detained for taking off my mask at CPAC and taking selfies with followers,” said O’Handley in the video. “I’ve been here about 20 minutes, and hotel security is now issuing me a trespass warning, threatening me with arrest if I come back — for taking selfies with followers. Free country.”

A Twitter spokesperson, however, told Breitbart News that O’Handley’s “account was permanently suspended for repeated violations of its civic integrity policy.”

While it was not made clear which of O’Handley’s tweets about the 2020 election specifically caused his suspension, the conservative influencer’s banning makes for the latest in a series of suspensions of conservative accounts from the platform this year — including former President Donald Trump.

