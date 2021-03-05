Free Speech Platform Gab Teases Clubhouse Competitor

Gab, the free speech internet company known for its First Amendment friendly Twitter competitor, has teased a potential new project, aimed at competing with the fledgling voice-chat app Clubhouse.

Gab is known for its uncompromising stance on free speech, maintaining its own in-house web hosting servers to avoid dependence on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and other Big Tech cloud hosting companies, which have resulted in other competing social networks, like Parler, being knocked offline.

The company is involved in a number of projects promoting free speech on the web, including the Dissenter web browser, which adds a comments section to every URL on the internet.

Its main social network, Gab.com, enjoyed a traffic surge following widespread Big Tech censorship in January, including the banning of then-President Trump from most major platforms.

In a series of posts on its official Twitter account, Gab said it is now working on a competitor to Clubhouse, an increasingly popular app focused on impromptu group voice chats called “rooms.”

These voice chats are intended to not be recorded, making Clubhouse rooms more like ephemeral conversations than recorded podcasts — although third parties can still use recording software to save records of the chats.

Gab warned that Clubhouse is owned and funded by the Silicon Valley establishment, arguing there is no future for the political right on the platform.

“Clubhouse is Silicon Valley owned, funded, and controlled,” said Gab in its statement. “If the right thinks they have any future on that platform they are kidding themselves. Gab has this technology right now and will be releasing our own version later this year.”

“Hang tight. The best is yet to come.”

