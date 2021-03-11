Facebook Wants Tech to “Seamlessly’ Share Information with Your Brain

Facebook recently published new information on its upcoming augmented reality smartglasses, as well as future projects that the company hopes will “seamlessly” connect technology with the user’s brain.

The Independent reports that tech giant Facebook has revealed more details on its upcoming smartglasses as well as future projects for haptic gloves and wristbands that could be used to interact with the smartglasses. The products indicate a clear move by Facebook to closely connect their harware to users’ brains.

In a blog post, Facebook stated:

All-day wearable AR glasses require a new paradigm because they will be able to function in every situation you encounter in the course of a day. They need to be able to do what you want them to do and tell you what you want to know when you want to know it, in much the same way that your own mind works — seamlessly sharing information and taking action when you want it, and not getting in your way otherwise.

Facebook goes on to describe a new type of user interface lined to a pair of augmented reality glasses and a “soft wristband” that would allow users to control on-screen elements displayed by the glasses with a “small movement of your finger.” The glasses could also recommend a customer’s usual order when it detects them walking into a coffee shop and perform various other environment-related tasks.

Facebook further described the glasses feeding key statistics to a user in a business meeting, guiding users to a destination, translating foreign languages, tracking cars, and a multitude of other features. In order to develop these interfaces, Facebook is developing a wrist-based electromyography (EMG) system that would detect electric potential generated by muscle cells and translate that into actions.

Facebook stated: “The signals through the wrist are so clear that EMG can detect finger motion of just a millimeter. That means input can be effortless — as effortless as clicking a virtual, always-available button — and ultimately it may even be possible to sense just the intention to move a finger.”

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently stated that he believes that neural interfaces will eventually become vital to the development of augmented reality products and could one day be similar to projects such as Neuralink, an experimental brain-computer interface system.

