Project Veritas: Facebook Global Planning Lead Admits Zuckerberg Has More Power Than Any King in History

In a recent report, Project Veritas published undercover footage of Facebook Global Planning Lead, Benny Thomas, revealing that he believes that it is imperative that the government break Facebook up and expresses his worries about the power wielded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

In an undercover video released by Project Veritas, Thomas can be heard stating: “I would break up Facebook, which means I would make less money probably — but I don’t care. Like that’s what needs to be done. Instagram, Facebook Messenger, Oculus, WhatsApp — they all need to be separate companies. It’s too much power when they’re all one together.”

Discussing the power that Mark Zuckerberg wields, Thomas stated: “No king in the history of the world has been the ruler of two billion people, but Mark Zuckerberg is — and he’s 36. That’s too much for a 36-year-old. You should not have power over two billion people. I just think that’s wrong.”

Thomas added that Facebook manages to get away with so much as most people lack a general understanding of how the company operates: “Most people don’t understand these things and most people don’t think about them — which is why a lot of shit goes down because a lot of people aren’t paying attention.”

Discussing the issue of algorithmic bias, Thomas stated: “There’s always built-in [algorithmic] bias…Guess what? Human beings wrote that code.” He explained why this issue has persisted for so long, stating: “We’re re-looking at the algorithms, but it’s such a massive and complicated thing that it takes time to fix it. Honestly, I think we need to bite the bullet and do it quicker, but you lose a lot of money as well if you do that.”

Thomas also stated that he believes Facebook’s voter registration drive is one of the reasons that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, stating: “One of the things I worked on, which made me happy, was a voter registration drive. These are the kinds of things — this is the good side of Facebook. This is the kind of thing that you can only do with a company that has the sheer scale and reach of Facebook. We set ourselves a goal of registering four million new people and we went over that target, we did 4.5 [million]”

The Project Veritas journalist states: “Wow. Registering 4.5 million voters,” to which Thomas replied: “It’s a lot.” The journalist then mentioned Biden, asking: “Yeah. I’m pretty sure he [Biden] won that way. What do you think?” Thomas replied: “Exactly, I think so too.”

