Twitter ‘Bug’ Locks Accounts of Anyone Posting ‘Memphis’

A Twitter bug resulted in users who posted the word “Memphis” temporarily locked out of their accounts over the weekend.

CBS News reports that Twitter users who posted the word “Memphis” found their accounts temporarily locked over the weekend due to a new bug in the social media platform. Multiple users shared screenshots of a message from Twitter stating that their account had been limited for violating the platform’s rules after they tweeted a message including the word “Memphis.”

Twitter has since acknowledged the bug and claims that it has been fixed. The issue was first noticed when soccer fans pointed out that posts mentioning Olympique Lyonnais player Memphis Depay were being blocked across the platform.

The French soccer club tweeted a picture of their Dutch forward player, asking: “Hey, @Twitter — can we talk about him yet?” Others joked that the word Memphis was now taboo to say on the platform. The NBA Team the Memphis Grizzlies tweeted “When bots flood our comments with ‘say the m word.'”

On Sunday, Twitter Support stated in a tweet: “A number of accounts that Tweeted the word ‘Memphis’ were temporarily limited due to a bug. It’s been fixed and the accounts have now been restored. We’re sorry this happened.”

A number of accounts that Tweeted the word “Memphis” were temporarily limited due to a bug. It’s been fixed and the accounts have now been restored. We’re sorry this happened. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 14, 2021

Some users noted that the bug had revealed that Twitter could ban specific terms and are now calling for Twitter to use this power to address abuse on the platform. “Hello Twitter, Glad you got that fixed. Now ban the nazis, please,” one user tweeted.

