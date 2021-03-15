YouTube Demonetizes World Net Daily for Defending Mike Lindell

World Net Daily, a conservative news and commentary site in operation since 1997, was demonetized by Google-owned YouTube after releasing a video defending MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Lindell, a Trump supporter, has been banned from most social media platforms. He is in the process of launching his own alternative to Twitter and YouTube, called “Vocl.”

WND said it was demonetized (meaning its ability to generate ad revenue and receive donations through YouTube has been switched off) after “posting a short video in support of Mike.

In a press release, WND said Big Tech wants “totalitarian control” over what you are allowed to read, watch, and hear online.

As we’ve warned about for over four years, the lords of the Internet – Google, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and others – have now made their big move for all-out, undisguised, totalitarian control of everything you are allowed to read, watch, hear – and therefore think. Remember, Twitter permanently banned a sitting president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, depriving him of close to 90 million personal followers. Friends, we’re living through a genuine revolution. And the revolutionaries are angry and power-obsessed to the point of insanity. Today’s Democratic Party, while claiming to be the party of science, operates in stupefying denial of basic biology. It holds that there are dozens of different genders, and that men can menstruate, get pregnant, have babies and “chest-feed” their little ones. It claims babies aren’t actually human until the moment they’re born, when they suddenly are magically transformed into precious children. But one minute earlier they were just bio-waste, unwanted tumor-like tissue to be destroyed at will – as long as “the mother and her doctor” so decide.

Breitbart News has reached out to Google for comment.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.