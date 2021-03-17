Utah Considers Bill Mandating Anti-Porn Filters on Mobile Devices

The state of Utah is considering a bill that would require all mobile devices sold in the state to include filters to block pornography.

Measure HB72 states that every tablet and smartphone sold in the state after January 1, 2022 should have a preinstalled content filter that is capable of “blocking material that is harmful to minors.” The filters could be disabled by adults for specific content, however, the restriction cannot go into effect until five other states pass similar measures.

The bill is part of a long-running anti-pornography campaign from Utah’s lawmakers. In 2016, the state passed a resolution that declared pored a public health crisis, with 15 additional states following its lead including Florida, Idaho Arizona, and Montana.

Supporters of the bill claim that most devices already come preinstalled with parental controls and that many people struggle to enable them. They believe that the bill would just make this process easier for parents buying devices for their younger children.

Critics of the bill see it as an attack on free speech and claim that the broader movement against pornography ignores more pressing matters such as the need for better sexual education. Engadget also notes that it is unlikely that device manufacturers such as Apple, who have previously clashed with law enforcement over privacy and civil liberties, will easily comply with Utah’s demands.

