Twitter ‘Mistakenly’ Censors Photos of Migrant Overflow Cells

Twitter censored exclusive photos from Project Veritas showing thousands of immigrants sleeping on the floor in tight quarters at a Texas detention center, hiding the content behind a filter marked “potentially sensitive.” Twitter later reversed the censorship, calling it an error.

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe posted a video featuring a compilation of the photos to Twitter on Monday morning. The video was promptly hidden behind a filter claiming the content was “potentially sensitive,” requiring users with the sensitive content filter to click through the warning message in order to see it.

BREAKING: Project Veritas Obtains Horrifying NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN Images From Within Donna, TX Immigrant Detention Center; THOUSANDS of Illegal Immigrants PACKED Into Tight Spaces And Wrapped In Space Blankets On Floor; Insider: '50+ COVID Positive'#BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/mXQM6YbttJ — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) March 22, 2021

A Twitter spokeswoman told Breitbart News that the “potentially sensitive content” warning was “incorrectly applied by one of our automated tools and it has since been removed.”

The photos from Project Veritas shed more light on the ongoing border crisis, which has seen over 30,000 migrants apprehended in just one border sector in March.

Joe Biden and the Democrats were highly critical of former President Trump’s imposition of strict immigration controls, and Biden taking office was widely perceived as the start of laxer restrictions.

The Biden administration has appointed a special envoy to contain the border surge, while its press secretary, Jen Psaki, has flip-flopped on admitting that the situation at the border is indeed a crisis.

Left-wing Democrats including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tried to pin the practice of keeping “kids in cages” on President Trump, as part of a wider effort to cast the former President as uniquely hostile to immigrants, even though the practice was widely used under President Obama.

Photos of migrant children in detention centers were widely shared on Twitter under President Trump without being subject to any high-profile incidents of censorship.

President Biden has insisted that his approach is “much different,” because “we have people there helping them.”

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.