Facebook Censors Lara Trump Interview with Donald Trump

Facebook has censored a video of Lara Trump interviewing her father-in-law, Donald Trump, after it warned the family that any content “in the voice of” former President Trump would be erased.

Eric Trump, the President’s son and Lara’s husband, posted Facebook’s warning message publicly, calling it a “slap in the face to 75 million Americans.

This is Facebook friends! What an absolute slap in the face to 75 Million Americans pic.twitter.com/UtBBhyNgaQ — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 31, 2021

According to the message, the Facebook representative reached out to the Trumps after Lara Trump announced her upcoming interview with President Trump, warning them that the interview would be censored if posted on the platform.

“Content posted on Facebook and Instagram in the voice of President Trump is not currently allowed on our platforms (including new posts with President Trump speaking) and will be removed if posted, resulting in additional limitations on accounts that posted it.”

The representative added that the restriction applies to all campaign accounts and “former surrogates” like Lara Trump.

Facebook, along with Twitter, YouTube, Snapchat, and a number of other major tech platforms permanently banned President Trump while he was still in office in January.

The act of permanently blacklisting a world leader drew international condemnation, including from European leaders and from the President of Mexico, who pledged to raise the issue of tech censorship at an upcoming international summit.

Tech censorship continues to be a top priority of Republicans, with the governors of Texas, Florida, and other Republican-controlled states planning to introduce measures to rein in the tech giants.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.