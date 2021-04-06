Facebook User Data Leak Included Mark Zuckerberg’s Personal Details

The most recent Facebook data leak included the personal information of over 533 million Facebook users — including the platform’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Breitbart News recently reported that hackers published the phone numbers and personal data of 533 million Facebook users, including users’ full names, locations, phone numbers, and email addresses.

Via Business Insider:

A user in a low level hacking forum on Saturday published the phone numbers and personal data of hundreds of millions of Facebook users for free online. The exposed data includes personal information of over 533 million Facebook users from 106 countries, including over 32 million records on users in the US, 11 million on users in the UK, and 6 million on users in India. It includes their phone numbers, Facebook IDs, full names, locations, birthdates, bios, and — in some cases — email addresses. Insider reviewed a sample of the leaked data and verified several records by matching known Facebook users’ phone numbers with the IDs listed in the data set. We also verified records by testing email addresses from the data set in Facebook’s password reset feature, which can be used to partially reveal a user’s phone number.

Now it has been revealed by Business Insider that the leaked information included the personal details of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as well as cofounders Chris Hughes and Dustin Moskovitz.

The information included Zuckerberg’s name, location, marriage details, birth date, Facebook user ID , and phone number.

Security expert Dave Walker noted on Twitter that the leak of Zuckerberg’s phone number revealed that he uses the encrypted messaging service Signal. “In another turn of events, Mark Zuckerberg also respects his own privacy, by using a chat app that has end-to-end encryption and isn’t owned by @facebook. This is the number associated with his account from the recent Facebook leak,” Walker tweeted.

Read more at Business Insider here.

Breitbart News has published a guide on how to determine if your personal details have been leaked in the most recent breach, it can be found here.

