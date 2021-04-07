Spotify Has Censored 42 Episodes of ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ Podcast

Music streaming service Spotify has reportedly continued to censors episodes of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast from its platform as part of its $100 million exclusive deal with the show. 42 episodes have now been censored by the platform, with reports indicating more episodes are likely to disappear. Some censored episodes appear to have been targeted based on jokes.

Digital Music News reports:

Among the newly-missing is an episode (#411) with Bulletproof Coffee founder Dave Asprey, a frequent guest on The Joe Rogan Experience. Strangely, Spotify has deleted three total episodes with Asprey for reasons that aren’t entirely clear. One explanation for the removals is that Asprey frequently backs controversial anti-aging and scientific theories, including claims that Bulletproof Coffee is extremely healthy while other coffee brands are not. Asprey has designed the ‘Bulletproof Diet,’ and frequently criticizes coffee manufacturers for leaving high levels of damaging mycotoxins in their blends. Asprey — who has predicted that he will live to the age of 180 — is certainly unconventional in his theories, though it appears that Spotify has decided to debunk his claims by removing his episodes entirely.

Other removed episodes include episode #149, “Live from the Icehouse,” which featured host Joe Rogan, Little Esther, Al Madrigal, Josh McDermitt, Brendon Walsh, Felicia Michaels, and Brian Redban. What caused the deletion of the episode is unknown although many raunchy jokes were made during the recording.

Spotify also recently deleted episode #276 also featuring Little Esther, Al Madrigal, Josh McDermitt, Brendon Walsh, Felicia Michaels, and Brian Redban. A total of seven different episodes featuring guest David Seaman have been nixed, as have seven episodes featuring Brian Redban.

Four episodes featuring the comedian Chris D’Elia who was recently accused of sexual misconduct by a number of women. Other guests who have had episodes removed include Owen Benjamin, Joey Diaz, Gavin McInnes, and Eddie Bravo. Breitbart News previously reported on the removal of episodes featuring Alex Jones and Milo Yiannopoulos.

Spotify has not provided a full explanation for the removal of the episodes or even addressed complaints from fans of the podcast. Joe Rogan himself confirmed that Spotify removed certain episodes as a condition of their $100 million agreement with him. “There were a few episodes they didn’t want on their platform, and I was like ‘okay, I don’t care’,” Rogan stated in an interview with Fahim Anwar.

Read more at DigitalMusicNews here.

