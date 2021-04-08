Twitter Forbids Trump Tweet Archive Account on Platform

Twitter will not allow an archive of former President Donald Trump’s account on its platform. The Masters of the Universe stated: “Given that we permanently suspended @realDonaldTrump, the content from the account will not appear on Twitter as it did previously or as archived administration accounts do currently.”

The Hill reports that Twitter has forbid an account that archived posts from the account of Former President Donald Trump on its platform. A Twitter spokesperson told the Hill that the platform has been working with the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) to preserve tweets from the account, as they have done with previous government Twitter accounts.

But, Twitter has stated that content from the account will not be allowed to appear on the platform itself. A Twitter spokesperson told the Hill:

Given that we permanently suspended @realDonaldTrump, the content from the account will not appear on Twitter as it did previously or as archived administration accounts do currently, regardless of how NARA decides to display the data it has preserved Administration accounts that are archived on the service are accounts that were not in violation of the Twitter Rules.

NARA has archived multiple former Trump administration accounts including Trump’s @POTUS45 account, former First Lady Melania Trump’s @FLOTUS45, and former Vice President Mike Pence’s @VP45 account.

Twitter permanently suspended the @RealDonaldTrump account on January 8, stating that the former President’s tweets relating to protests at the U.S. Capitol violated the platform’s glorification of violence policy.

NARA told The Hill that it intends to preserve all presidential records on social media, including tweets that have been blocked or deleted. In a statement, the agency said:

NARA works closely with Twitter and other social media platforms to maintain archived social accounts from each presidential administration, but ultimately the platform owners can decline to host these accounts. NARA preserves platform independent copies of social media records and is working to make that content available to the public.

Read more at the Hill here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com