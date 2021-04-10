American, United, Southwest Grounding Boeing 737 Max Jets

American, United, and Southwest Airlines are grounding their Boeing 737 Max jets yet again due to what Boeing says are electrical system issues with the model.

Boeing says the airlines in question need to verify that one of the parts of the plane’s electrical system is sufficiently grounded. The company is working with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to fix the problem.

American said in a statement that it would ground 17 of the 24 737 Max planes they own, while United said it would ground 16 out of the 30 737 Max planes in their fleet. Southwest said it would ground 30 of the airline’s 58 737 Max planes in its fleet containing more than 700 planes.

All 737 Max planes were grounded worldwide between March 2019 and November 2020 after two fatal crashes occurred, killing 346 people on board those flights.

The airline manufacturer Boeing is not the only one under fire.

American Airlines and other companies have also come under fire from conservatives for supporting Major League Baseball (MLB)’s decision to move the All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver due to a Georgia state law requiring voter identification at the polls.

When Texas passed a similar bill in the statehouse, American Airlines released a statement making its stance clear on voter ID.

“Earlier this morning, the Texas State Senate passed legislation with provisions that limit voting access. To make American’s stance clear: We are strongly opposed to this bill and others like it,” the statement read.

“As a Texas-based business, we must stand up for the rights of our team members and customers who call Texas home and honor the sacrifices made by generations of Americans to protect and expand the right to vote,” the statement continued.