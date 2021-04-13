Facebook ‘Supreme Court’ Empowered to Demand More Censorship

The Facebook oversight board, commonly known as the “Facebook supreme court,” which was established by the social network as a quasi-independent body to hear appeals on Facebook’s decision to censor or ban content, has now been empowered to demand more censorship from Mark Zuckerberg’s platform.

Breitbart News has previously reported on the fact that the Oversight Board is packed with left-wingers, including the former editor of the left-wing Guardian newspaper and the former leader of a left-wing political party in Denmark.

The politically slanted nature of the board drew condemnation from mainstream conservatives in both the U.S. and overseas.

The Board was initially empowered only to hear cases in which users felt their content had been unfairly censored or banned by the platform. Now Facebook is empowering the board to hear cases in which users feel “harmful content” should have been taken down but hasn’t.

