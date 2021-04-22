Social Media Users Mock Lebron James over ‘YOU’RE NEXT’ Tweet

Basketball player LeBron James deleted his tweet calling for “accountability” for a police officer who saved a number of young black people from a stabbing spree yesterday following widespread backlash, but the posts from other Twitter users mocking his reaction are still readily available.

LeBron posted a picture of the officer’s face with the all-caps message “YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY,” but later deleted it.

“I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate,” said James in a follow-up tweet. “This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY.”

The mea culpa didn’t protect him from suffering viral mockery on the platform.

Lebron is very oppressed, guys. pic.twitter.com/EDXYCGKRcn — Joe King Canuck (@JoeKingVideos) April 22, 2021

LeBron’s Tweets tonight in a gif. The Internet is cold blooded. pic.twitter.com/LoS69HLdBz — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 22, 2021

LeBron James when a cop keeps someone from getting stabbed pic.twitter.com/y1QMZau2DR — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) April 22, 2021

OFFICER: *saves a black life from a knifing* LEBRON: pic.twitter.com/Bne7izPIWG — pub (@smubpublius) April 21, 2021

Live look at Lebron tweeting about how oppressed he is. pic.twitter.com/HahoeYs265 — Rami Lavi (@rami_lavi) April 22, 2021

Lacing up my new LeBron’s today pic.twitter.com/4ZPpD8E9zl — J Mac (@jmacss) April 22, 2021

Other users reminded Lebron of his decision to take China’s side after an NBA official criticized the ruling communist regime’s crackdown against Hong Kong in 2019.

#LeBron , try speaking this tough to your genocidal Communist masters in China. I dare you. 🇳 pic.twitter.com/f3kPnhFlZF — Rachel Campos-Duffy (@RCamposDuffy) April 22, 2021

What did he mean by this? pic.twitter.com/T5ubVgX69T — Dr. Snake Boi Summer PhD ☭🐍 (@NotComradeSnake) April 21, 2021

The Arizona Republican Party took a more serious line of criticism, accusing the NBA player of inciting violence and threatening an officer of the law.

He's worth in excess of $500 MILLION courtesy of our economic system, our so-called "racist" society, and some talent playing a GAME. Yet LeBron James, is free to THREATEN an officer of the law. He should be arrested, not excused. #BoycottNBA #Hypocrisy #Lakers #NBA pic.twitter.com/6csNhpSYR7 — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) April 22, 2021

“He’s worth in excess of $500 MILLION courtesy of our economic system, our so-called “racist” society, and some talent playing a GAME. Yet LeBron James, is free to THREATEN an officer of the law,” said the Arizona GOP. “He should be arrested, not excused.”

Despite video evidence showing the policeman was forced to make a split-second decision to use his firearm, acting in the nick of time to save a young woman from being stabbed with a knife, James continued to defend Ma’Khia Bryant, the allegedly knife-wielding assailant shot by the officer.

ANGER does any of us any good and that includes myself! Gathering all the facts and educating does though! My anger still is here for what happened that lil girl. My sympathy for her family and may justice prevail! 🙏🏾✊🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 21, 2021

“ANGER does any of us any good and that includes myself! Gathering all the facts and educating does though! My anger still is here for what happened that lil girl. My sympathy for her family and may justice prevail!”

