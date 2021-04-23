Michelle Malkin Censored by YouTube for ‘Medical Misinformation’

Conservative author and journalist Michelle Malkin has been censored by Google-owned YouTube, causing Malkin to declare that a “purge” of her content is underway. She is posting the censored content on Bitchute a video hosting platform that is pro-free speech, and is also posting the content to her Gab account.

Malkin said YouTube is targeting episodes of her regular online show, MalkinLive. She shared a message from YouTube declaring that an interview had been censored for “medical misinformation.” The video is an interview with two mothers from Colorado who are fighting for religious and philosophical exemptions from local vaccine mandates.

The conservative author was also prevented from sharing a link to her Bitchute video by Twitter.

“The purge of my YouTube #MalkinLive shows is underway,” said Malkin “Interviewing moms who support religious/philosophical exemptions from vax mandates is FORBIDDEN. Go to Bitchute for my back-ups, including this one from June 2020 that just got banned this morning.”

“Twitter seems to have a nice arrangement w/ Google/YouTube to squash competition & squelch dissent. I am forbidden from sharing my Bitchute channel links because Twitter & its partners have identified them as “harmful.” TRUTH IS HARMFUL TO LIARS & MANIPULATORS.”

Malkin was able to share a link to a post on her Gab account which contained the Bitchute link.

Bitchute confirmed that the original link was unshareable on Twitter in a post from its official account. Bitchute got around the problem by using a different URL that redirects users before forwarding them to Bitchute.

“The #YoutubePurge is underway, and the authoritarians at Twitter will not even let us link directly to Michelle Malkin,” confirmed Bitchute. “But where there is a will, there is a way. chute.rocks/hhgFbqqirk8.”

