Elon Musk Mocks Jeff Bezos: ‘Can’t Get It Up’

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has made a personal attack against Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos on social media, mocking Bezos’ space exploration efforts by posting “can’t get it up (to orbit) lol.”

Futurism reports that in response to a tweet from New York Times tech columnist Kenneth Chang, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took shots at Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos.

Chang shared a story claiming that Bezos’ space exploration company had filed a protest against NASA’s awarding of the lunar lander contract to SpaceX.

SCOOP: Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin files a protest against NASA's awarding of the lunar lander contract to Elon Musk's SpaceX. https://t.co/8YV2tcbWe5 — Kenneth Chang (@kchangnyt) April 26, 2021

In response, Musk appeared to attack Bezos’ manhood, tweeting: “Can’t get it up (to orbit) lol”

Can’t get it up (to orbit) lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2021

Chang’s report states that Bezos’ Blue Origin filed a 50-page protest with the federal Government Accountability Office on Monday, mounting a challenge against the Human Landing Systems contract that NASA awarded to SpaceX.

A protest was also filed by the Alabama-based defense contractor Dynetics which was also in the running to fulfill the contract. Blue Origin CEO Bob Smith alleges that NASA failed to make an accurate judgment due to a number of flawed evaluations, focusing too heavily on costs.

“It’s really atypical for NASA to make these kinds of errors,” Smith told the Times. “They’re generally quite good at acquisition, especially its flagship missions like returning America to the surface of the moon. We felt that these errors needed to be addressed and remedied.”

Bezos and Musk have reportedly clashed in the past, with previous reports stating that Bezos was jealous of Musk and the government subsidies that Tesla has received.

