Cornell Introduces ‘BIPOC Rock Climbing’ Course

The physical education course, “BIPOC Rock Climbing,” is “designed to enable Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Asian, or other people of color underrepresented in the sport of rock climbing to learn the sport and to feel included and supported,” according to the school’s website.

“We will also talk about BIPOC individuals and groups in rock climbing,” the course description adds.

The Ivy League school added that the class is open to all Cornell students who are interested in learning how to rock climb, but specified that it will still have a focus on BIPOC individuals.

According to a report by the Cornell Daily Sun, the course description initially said that it was only available for BIPOC students, but was later edited to say it was open to all students, after sparking criticism on campus, and beyond — including on Reddit, where a thread was posted calling to “end racially segregated PE classes at Cornell.”

“While some [activities] may include a focus on students with specific identities, they are not restricted to only those students,” Cornell spokesperson John Carberry told the Daily Sun.

“Cornell offers many programs that support interests and perspectives of different parts of our community,” Carberry added. “We encourage any student who is interested to take advantage of the unique opportunities across campus to learn from and with the many diverse perspectives and voices across campus.”

The university also has courses available for “snow sports,” “trail running,” “tree climbing,” and “ice climbing” — none of which have options catered specifically to “BIPOC” individuals.

Cornell did not immediately respond to Breitbart News’ request for clarification on how “BIPOC Rock Climbing” is different from non-BIPOC rock climbing courses, or why the school finds it necessary to alter rock climbing curriculum for students based on race and/or skin color.

