Team Trump Clarifies Website Launch After It Is Mocked as a ‘Blog’

President Donald Trump’s team clarified Tuesday that the launch of a new section of his website was not a new social media network.

Fox News reported exclusively Tuesday afternoon the former president launched a new “communications platform” allowing him to share information with his supporters.

But users soon discovered that the new website was merely a subsection of the former president’s personal website donaldjtrump.com featuring his latest media statements.

The website features each statement as an individual post, allowing his supporters to share his message on Facebook or Twitter and even click a heart button to “like” the material.

The only new content was a video promoting the subsection of his website, branded as “from the desk of Donald Trump.”

“In a time of silence and lies … a beacon of freedom arises,” the video said. “A place to speak freely and safely.”

Tech professionals and journalists immediately mocked the president for creating a “blog,” after weeks of news and rumors of an entirely new social media platform.

Donald Trump launched a 'social network,' and he's the only userhttps://t.co/qsLrpcyqvC — Biz Carson (@bizcarson) May 4, 2021

One heartbreaking thing about Donald Trump's new rebirth on the internet – his hilariously-titled From The Desk of Donald J Trump blog – is how he's commissioned someone to make his thoughts still look like they are social media posts from all the platforms he's banned from. pic.twitter.com/2F9XbjlE9b — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) May 5, 2021

Congrats to Donald Trump on inventing a blog. https://t.co/dxObuVlWsp — Tim Tagaris (@ttagaris) May 4, 2021

Donald Trump's response to social media bans is… a blog https://t.co/WGWLr0Zxgt pic.twitter.com/UnP7olSiBP — Engadget (@engadget) May 4, 2021

Tired: Leaving your media job to start a Substack

Wired: Leaving the US presidency to start a bloghttps://t.co/q8o2AHOHTZ — David Pierce (@pierce) May 4, 2021

If you’re gonna launch a competing social media network, do it properly. Don’t just launch a shitty blog. Or just join Telegram or Gab and ween boomers off of their impenetrable addiction to Facebook.https://t.co/yuu0ruP9Cz — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 4, 2021

Trump's new "blog" is all about the money. It even has the recurring donation box conveniently checked for you already. pic.twitter.com/nZGNNhMTAK — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) May 4, 2021

Trump spokesman Jason Miller immediately clarified on social media that Trump’s new section of his website was “not a new social media platform.”

“We’ll have additional information coming on that front in the very near future,” he said.

🚨President Trump’s website is a great resource to find his latest statements and highlights from his first term in office, but this is not a new social media platform. We’ll have additional information coming on that front in the very near future.🚨 https://t.co/m9ymmHofmI — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) May 4, 2021

Trump continues exploring ways to get his message out after he was banned on Facebook and Twitter after the Capitol Hill riot on January 6.

Miller previewed an upcoming social platform in an interview in March.

“I do think we’re going to see President Trump returning to social media and probably about two or three months here with his own platform,” he said in a Fox News interview. “This is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media.”