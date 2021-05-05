Team Trump Clarifies Website Launch After It Is Mocked as a ‘Blog’

Charlie Spiering

President Donald Trump’s team clarified Tuesday that the launch of a new section of his website was not a new social media network.

Fox News reported exclusively Tuesday afternoon the former president launched a new “communications platform” allowing him to share information with his supporters.

But users soon discovered that the new website was merely a subsection of the former president’s personal website donaldjtrump.com featuring his latest media statements.

The website features each statement as an individual post, allowing his supporters to share his message on Facebook or Twitter and even click a heart button to “like” the material.

The only new content was a video promoting the subsection of his website, branded as “from the desk of Donald Trump.”

“In a time of silence and lies … a beacon of freedom arises,” the video said. “A place to speak freely and safely.”

Tech professionals and journalists immediately mocked the president for creating a “blog,” after weeks of news and rumors of an entirely new social media platform.

Trump spokesman Jason Miller immediately clarified on social media that Trump’s new section of his website was “not a new social media platform.”

“We’ll have additional information coming on that front in the very near future,” he said.

Trump continues exploring ways to get his message out after he was banned on Facebook and Twitter after the Capitol Hill riot on January 6.

Miller previewed an upcoming social platform in an interview in March.

“I do think we’re going to see President Trump returning to social media and probably about two or three months here with his own platform,” he said in a Fox News interview. “This is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media.”

 

