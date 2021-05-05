Appearing Tuesday on Yahoo! Finance Live, Twitter CFO Ned Segal reaffirmed that the social network giant will never reverse its blacklisting of former President Donald Trump. Segal’s pledge came ahead of the Facebook Oversight Board’s decision to uphold its ban on the former president’s account.

JULIE HYMAN: Of course one of the one of the favorite artists, so to speak, on the part of some Twitter users was President Trump, who is no longer on the platform, at least not right now. We’re expecting to hear from a Facebook committee tomorrow morning about whether he’s going to be allowed back on that platform. How are you guys thinking about him on Twitter.

NED SEGAL: There has been no changes to anything we have shared in the past around the former president’s account. When you step back and think about our policies, we want to work hard to be consistent, to be transparent so people know exactly what to expect from us. We don’t have an oversight board like that. Our team is accountable for the decisions that we make. There is no changes to anything we have talked about in the past.