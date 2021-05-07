Analytics: 96% of iPhone Users Have Disabled App Tracking After Apple Privacy Update

According to an ongoing analysis of Apple’s new App Tracking Transparency feature, the vast majority of iPhone users are choosing to shut down app tracking cutting off many apps from accessing their personal data. According to user data, only 4 percent of iPhone users in America have enabled app tracking, which Facebook has begged the public to do to keep its platform “free of charge.”

MacRumors reports that according to the latest data from analytics firm Flurry, only 4 percent of U.S.-based iPhone users have chosen to enable app tracking in the new iOS update which would allow apps to collect user’s data.

Flurry’s data is based on a sampling of 2.5 million daily active users. When examining mobile users worldwide who allow app tracking, the number of users that have allowed apps to collect their data sies to 12 percent of users out of a 5.3 million user sample size.

With the recent release of Apple’s latest iOS firmware, apps now have to ask users for permission to access their device’s random advertising identifier which is used to track user activity across apps and websites.

Users can enable or disable the ability for apps to track them, Apple disables the setting by default. Since the update launched almost two weeks ago, Flurry’s data shows a stable rate of app-tracking opt-outs, with the worldwide figure around 11-13 percent and the U.S. figure around 2-5 percent.

This new feature could prove challenging for the personalized ads market if the first two weeks of this iOS feature are a reflection of a long-term trend. Facebook has already attempted to convince users that they must enable tracking in iOS 14.5 if they want to keep Facebook and Instagram “free of charge.”

This response seems at odds with Facebook’s previous claims that the feature will have a “manageable” impact on its business and could even prove beneficial in the long run.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com