Twitter Claims It Suspended Rep. Elise Stefanik’s Comms Director in ‘Error’

Twitter temporarily suspended the account of Karoline Leavitt, communications director for Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), in what was claimed to be an “error” by the social media company.

“It appears I’ve been released from Twitter’s Conservative Jail,” wrote Leavitt in a tweet following the reversal of her suspension.

“This was not an “error,” as Twitter claimed. This was another purge in their ongoing effort to silence conservatives voices! We cannot back down to Big Tech Giants! Our movement is too important!”

BREAKING: It appears I’ve been released from Twitter’s Conservative Jail ‼️ This was not an “error,” as Twitter claimed. This was another purge in their ongoing effort to silence conservatives voices! We cannot back down to Big Tech Giants! Our movement is too important! https://t.co/RfY4HjwOut — Karoline Leavitt (@kc_leavitt) May 6, 2021

Rep. Stefanik tweeted in support of her aide shortly after the reported suspension.

“An unconstitutional overreach SILENCING our voices and freedom of speech,” wrote the New York congresswoman. “Republicans are united in fighting back against Big Tech’s tyranny. Millions of Americans will not be silenced!”

Rep. Stefanik is widely regarded as the frontrunner to replace Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo), the embattled Chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, the No. 4 position in the House Republican leadership.

Rep. Stefanik has received the blessing of Donald Trump and other top Republicans in the campaign to replace Cheney, although some conservatives have argued Stefanik would be a poor replacement, citing her relatively recent conversion to the MAGA cause following a history of voting against the Trumpist agenda.

Republicans and conservatives are frequently the victims of “errors” in Twitter enforcement, in stark contrast to Democrats. Other accounts that have been suspended, locked, or otherwise censored in “error” by the social network include accounts posting pictures of migrant overflow cells under Biden, a religious message from former star quarterback Tim Tebow, the grassroots organization Students for Trump, the official account of Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), and the official account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) – twice!

