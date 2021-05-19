Report: Bill Gates Thought Jeffrey Epstein Was His Ticket to a Nobel Prize

According to the Daily Beast, a former employee of Bill Gates said the billionaire thought that convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was his ticket to being awarded a Nobel Peace Prize.

An alleged ex-staffer told the Daily Beast that members of the communications team at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation were told Gate’s relationship with Epstein “was a maneuver to try to get himself a Nobel Peace Prize.”

“We were aware of things that were potential reputational risks for the foundation and the co-chairs, Bill and Melinda,” a former employee said. “Even back then, people knew this guy [Epstein] wasn’t squeaky clean.” In fact, at the time of the relationship, Epstein was already a registered sex offender.

“He [Gates] thought that Jeffrey would be able to help him, that he would know the right people, or some kind of way to massage things, so he could get the Nobel Peace Prize, which is what Bill wants more than anything else in the world,” the staffer continued.

“I think he was ultimately disappointed it didn’t work out,” the staffer added.

A spokesperson for Gates, however, denied claims that the tech mogul has been “obsessed” with being awarded a Nobel Peace Prize.

“While a Nobel Prize would certainly be a great honor, it is false to state that Bill Gates was ‘obsessed’ with the honor, set it as a goal, or campaigned for it in any way,” the spokesperson told the Daily Beast.

“If Epstein had a plan or motivation to insert himself into any processes related to any awards or honors on behalf of Gates, neither Gates nor anyone he works with was aware of his intentions and they would have rejected any offers for assistance,” the spokesperson added.

While current former employees of Gates debate what his views were on obtaining a Nobel Peace Prize, one thing remains certain: the billionaire’s relationship with Epstein appears to have more negative than positive consequences.

Gates — who was once an icon for the political left — is now getting canceled as leftists who once adored him say his image may now be “permanently shattered,” and that he will “never be the same” — in part, due to his relationship with the disgraced financier.

In addition to having associated with Epstein, Gates is also getting canceled after recent reports revealed his current and former employees said he “pursued” several women in his office while married to his wife, Melinda French Gates.

