Watch: U. of Florida Students Believe NCAA Should Protect Women’s Sports

Students at the University of Florida agreed that the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) should protect women’s sports, as they believe there is a difference between biological males and females.

Campus Reform’s Leana Dippie asked students if they believe that biological males have an unfair physical advantage when compared to biological females, to which most students agreed.

“Well, biologically, I think it’s been proven that that’s the case,” one student said.

“Since males are biologically stronger than females— naturally, it’s like, even if you dosed them with, like, estrogen and stuff, who’s to determine that’s the right amount, you know? Who’s to determine, ‘Oh, now you’re on a woman’s playing field?'” another said.

Watch Below:

“I do understand where it’s coming from, and like, how scientifically they’re maybe at an advantage, but I still believe that not letting them compete women is discrimination,” another student said.

The NCAA recently sided with transgender athletes, saying they will no longer hold events in states that are not “free of discrimination.” Most of the students interviewed expressed that they disagreed with the NCAA’s new policy.

“I don’t agree with this policy,” one student said. “I feel that it’s very unfair, because men have an unfair advantage in athletic activities, opposed to women.”

“I don’t agree with it, because I think it’s unfair to the biological women for someone who went through puberty as a man to compete in a woman’s category,” another answered.

In response to a question about whether or not the NCAA has a responsibility to protect women’s sports, one student said, “Absolutely. It’s isn’t fair to anyone if a particular group — if a particular subgroup — has a clear advantage, and it’s ultimately determined to be an unfair advantage.”

“I think they’re definitely just playing politics, it’s all sort of a partisan game at this point,” another student commented.

